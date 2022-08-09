Foreign minister condemns China over ballistic missile drills

Foreign Minister Penny Wong has lashed out at China for firing ballistic missiles near Taiwan.
The live fire exercises by the Chinese military came in response to the historic visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier this week.
