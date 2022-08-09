Labour: Emergency programme needed for struggling households

Labour MP Alison McGovern has called on Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to "sit round a table" and get an "emergency programme" underway to help struggling households during the cost-of-living crisis.

The shadow minister for employment says she fears it will be "too late" to wait until a new leader is elected in September, as it will take "too long" to put measures in place "before the winter comes".

Report by Brooksl.

