Maharashtra Cabinet: 18 MLAs take oath, 9 each from BJP and Shinde faction | Oneindia News*News

A total of 18 MLAs, 9 each from the BJP and Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, were sworn in as ministers at a grand ceremony in Mumbai today.

#MaharashtraCabinetExpansion #EknathShinde #BJP