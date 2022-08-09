Whatsapp announces new features for users like ‘leave group silently’ | Oneindia News *News

Instant messaging application Whatsapp on Tuesday announced some new features for the users.

As per the new feature, the user could leave a group silently and can also choose who can see them online.

