FBI Raids Mar a Lago & Trump Tower - But NCSWIC

Ask yourself this: What is the psychological impact on the nation, when it realizes that the government is totally and utterly corrupt?

The raid on Donald Trump is so clearly a partisan and political attack, designed to stop him from returning to the office of the President.

The only purpose this serves is to awaken more people and to exemplify the need to completely gut and reorganize the Federal government.

Republicans are not going to allow this move to stand and come November, America First will regain control of the government.

Donald Trump is not in danger and we have been proven correct once more.

This is truly a failed and corrupt government that can not be allowed to continue in it's current form.

This will lead to changes in both structure and size and the corrupt FBI and DOJ will answer for the choices they've made.

Their hypocrisy has never been on more obvious display.

After making this early this morning, I've continued to gather information and will post updates as I'm able.

But here's a juicy one: The Judge who signed the warrant on the raid, used to work for Jeffrey Epstein.