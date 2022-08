Kevin Durant, Saquon Barkley and the New York Knicks on Today's SI Feed

Nets owner Joe Tsai backed Steve Nash and Sean Marks after a report of a Kevin Durant ultimatum, New York Giants training camp turned into a brawl for all after a Saquon Barkley hit and Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks gave fans a taste of what’s to come.

From Twitter to Tik Tok, Robin Lundberg has scoured social media so you don’t have to on today's SI Feed.