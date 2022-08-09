Giants Rumors: Trade For Roquan Smith After Trade Request? + Training Camp News Ft Kadarius Toney

New York Giants rumors focus on the latest Roquan Smith trade rumors after he requested a trade from the Chicago Bears.

Should the Giants pursue a Roquan Smith trade?

Other Giants news and Giants rumors are coming out of Giants training camp as Brian Daboll had he the team on a lighter practice today with a game in two days.

Kadarius Toney did not finish practice and was being seen by the trainers and there has not been an official Kadarius Toney injury update.

NY Giants Now and Chat Sports host Marshall Green reacts to the latest New York Giants news and rumors in this video!