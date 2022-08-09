Biden Signs $280B CHIPS Act

AP reports that on Aug.

9, President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan bill to boost the United States’ ability to manufacture microchips domestically.

It is intended to ease reliance on overseas supply chains such as China.

The bill passed both chambers of Congress last month.

The future of the chip industry is going to be made in America, President Biden, via statement.

$52 billion will be used to strengthen America’s computer chip sector, .

While the rest will be used to incentivize investments in the U.S. semiconductor industry.

AP reports that chip manufacturer Micron will announced a $40 billion plan to bolster domestic memory chip production.

Qualcomm and GlobalFoundries will announce a $4.2 billion expansion of a chip plant in upstate New York.

AP reports President Biden said that the Chinese government previously lobbied American businesses against the bill out of fear that the U.S. may gain a competitive edge.

The CHIPS and Science Act is going to inspire a whole new generation of Americans to answer that question: What next?

, President Biden, via statement.

Decades from now, people will look back at this week and all we passed and all we moved on, that we met the moment at this inflection point in history, President Biden, via statement