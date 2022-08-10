Barbiecore Takeover

Barbie is back, and celebs are loving the girly glam look.

It all started at Paris Fashion Week when Pierpaolo Piccioli unveiled his Fall/Winter 2022-2023 Valentino line consisting of mostly all pink ensembles later adorned by Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Lizzo, and Anne Hathaway.

The craze came to a climax this spring at the announcement of Greta Gerwig's live-action Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

After the first looks of the stars on set came out, it seemed that feminine fashion had already taken off, and Barbiecore was born.

When it comes to makeup, hair, fashion, and accessories, check out how stars are rocking the style.