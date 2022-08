FBI Raids Trump Residence

Headlines from around the country, and reaction to yesterday's breaking story of Mar-a-Lago getting raided by the FBI, looking for documents allegedly taken from the White House by the departing Trump team.

With this latest unprecedented political weaponization of the FBI, is there any hope left in America?

I think so, and I'll give my perspective on these matters.

What's more, we can't lose our focus, too much is at stake to be derailed by these events.