Monkeypox Vaccine Strategy Predicted in 2005 War-Game 'Atlantic Storm'

The experimental monkeypox vaccine, Jynneos, has been granted emergency use (EUA) to have individual doses diluted- to create 5 separate doses, to stretch the supply.

We find that various vaccination strategies, including this dilution method, was discussed during the 2005 Johns Hopkins war game titled “Atlantic Storm” - Is our LGBTQ community being “tested” on with various dose amounts?

After all, the WHO stated this vaccine will be delivered in the “context of a clinical trial.” We also discover from the Jynneos manufacturer that 28 million doses were delivered to the U.S. National Stockpile before its approval in 2019- despite mainstream reports of vaccine “shortages”.

We also look at some of the local monkeypox prevention measures in Nigeria, considering that vaccinations are not offered.