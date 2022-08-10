Carolyn Bryant Donham, Whose Accusations Led to the Murder of Emmett Till, Won’t Be Indict

CNN reports that a Mississippi grand jury won't indict Bryant Donham, a white woman who accused Till of making advances toward her in 1955.

Her accusations prompted Roy Bryant and J.W.

Milam to kidnap, beat and murder the 14-year-old.

According to District Attorney Dewayne Richardson, there was not enough evidence to indict Bryant Donham on kidnapping and manslaughter charges.

After hearing every aspect of the investigation and evidence collected regarding Donham’s involvement, the Grand Jury returned a ‘No Bill’ to the charges of both Kidnapping and Manslaughter, District Attorney Dewayne Richardson, via statement.

The murder of Emmett Till remains an unforgettable tragedy in this country and the thoughts and prayers of this nation continue to be with the family of Emmett Till, District Attorney Dewayne Richardson, via statement.

One of Till's cousins, Rev.

Wheeler Parker Jr., issued a statement.

They kept their promise by bringing this latest piece of evidence before the grand jury.

This outcome is unfortunate, but predictable, news, Rev.

Wheeler Parker Jr., Emmett Till's cousin, via statement.

The prosecutor tried his best, and we appreciate his efforts, but he alone cannot undo hundreds of years of anti-Black systems that guaranteed those who killed Emmett Till would go unpunished, to this day, Rev.

Wheeler Parker Jr., Emmett Till's cousin, via statement.

Deborah Watts, another one of Till's cousins, said the family will not give up in their fight for justice.

We vow that the pursuit of accountability and Justice For Emmett Till will continue.

Emmett Till’s death will not be in vain.

, Deborah Watts, Emmett Till's cousin, via statement.

In March, President Joe Biden signed into law the Emmett Till Antilynching Act.

