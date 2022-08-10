Why Trump's legal team should release the FBI search warrant

Former U.S. attorney Guy Lewis on how Donald Trump's legal team should proceed following the FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago on 'Your World.' #foxnews #yourworld
Former U.S. attorney Guy Lewis on how Donald Trump's legal team should proceed following the FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago on 'Your World.' #foxnews #yourworld
Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN's Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick..
The FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago has ignited a firestorm among conservatives and Americans generally, where even legal experts such as..