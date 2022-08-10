Donald Trump Pleads the Fifth in Deposition

On August 10, former President Donald Trump invoked the Fifth Amendment and declined to answer questions at a scheduled deposition.

CNN reports that the Fifth Amendment guarantees that an individual cannot be compelled to provide incriminating information that could be used against them.

Trump was ordered to be deposed by lawyers from New York Attorney General Letitia James' office.

The deposition comes as part of a three-year civil investigation into whether the Trump Organization provided misleading financial statements.

In an August 10 post on Truth Social, Trump described the deposition as , "a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. history!

My great company, and myself, are being attacked from all sides.

Banana Republic!".

On August 8, the FBI executed a search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

CNN reports that the search was part of an investigation into the handling of classified documents.

On August 9, Trump lost an appeal to block a House committee from obtaining his tax returns.

In January, the New York attorney general's office said that "significant" evidence had been found against the Trump Organization.

According to James' office, evidence showed that the Trump Organization used false or misleading financial information to obtain loans, insurance and tax benefits