Dr. Kelly Victory & Alex Berenson on Twitter Lawsuit, Monkeypox & COVID-19 Censorship – Ask Dr. Drew

In 2021, Alex Berenson was suspended by Twitter for "misinformation." So he sued the platform... and WON.

He returns to Ask Dr. Drew LIVE with Dr. Kelly Victory to discuss censorship, COVID-19, Monkeypox & Big Tech's attempts to ban debates about controversial topics