Former President Donald Trump 'takes the 5th' despite being critical of those who do

Former President Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination as he testified under oath Wednesday in the new york attorney "general’s" long-running "civil" investigation into his "business" dealings.

About an hour after arriving Trump announced that he “declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution.” Clips of Trump speaking in 2016 on "taking the 5th" resurfaced showing he was critical of anyone doing just that.