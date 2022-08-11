Alex Jones ordered to pay parents more than $4M

A Texas jury on Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.
(Aug 4)
A Texas jury on Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.
(Aug 4)
Brittney Griner is sentenced to 9 years in prison after drug smuggling conviction. Alex Jones will have to pay more than $4M to..
A Texas jury ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million in damages for peddling the lie that the 2012..