NASA identifies noodle-like object found on Mars | OneIndia News *News

A noodle-like object detected on the surface of the planet Mars by the rover Perseverance has now been identified by NASA.

The object is said to be a piece of Dacron netting from the landing gear of the rover itself.

#NASA #Mars #spaceobjects Mars rover, object found on Mars, unidentified space object, space news, universe, outer space, Perseverance, international news, latest news, OneIndia News