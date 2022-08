Country Music Singer, Songwriter Kelly Lang Interview w/Tribute to Close Friend Olivia Newton-John

Kelly Lang has been in the music industry basically her entire life.

Writing her first song in the bathtub about Delta Faucets to the tune of "Delta Dawn" at 6 years old, was a clear indication that music is in her blood.

She shares about the perks of having a dad who was the road manager for Conway Twitty, surrounded by great music and opportunities that though may not have been obvious to her as a child, she now sees clearly as an adult.