Kansas City Chiefs Rumors: Is RB Ronald Jones In Danger Of Getting CUT? + Jody Fortson Injury Update

The Kansas City Chiefs are ramping up for their NFL Preseason opener on Saturday against the Chicago Bears with another Chiefs training camp practice in the book.

Chiefs rumors are heating up around RB Ronald Jones as he’s getting surpassed on the Chiefs RB Depth Chart.

Jones took reps with the 3rd string offense today and rookie Isaih Pacheco and Derrick Gore got reps with the 2nd team behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Patrick Mahomes also praised Pacheco at his press conference today.

Will the Chiefs cut Ronald Jones?

Chiefs Report host Harrison Graham brings you today’s Kansas City Chiefs News & Rumors.