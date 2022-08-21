Kansas City Chiefs Postgame Show After NFL Preseason WIN vs. Commanders

Patrick Mahomes highlights were aplenty in the Chiefs 24-14 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 2 of the NFL Preseason.
Mahomes played 2 drives and threw for 162 yards and 2 touchdowns, both to Jody Fortson.
Fortson had 3 catches for 13 yards and those 2 scores.
Chiefs CB Rashad Fenton left with a groin injury and did not return.
We’ll see if Chiefs head coach Andy Reid provides an update this week.
Chiefs Report host Harrison Graham has more Chiefs news & rumors following today’s preseason game.