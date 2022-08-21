Kansas City Chiefs Postgame Show After NFL Preseason WIN vs. Commanders
Kansas City Chiefs Postgame Show After NFL Preseason WIN vs. Commanders

Patrick Mahomes highlights were aplenty in the Chiefs 24-14 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 2 of the NFL Preseason.

Mahomes played 2 drives and threw for 162 yards and 2 touchdowns, both to Jody Fortson.

Fortson had 3 catches for 13 yards and those 2 scores.

Chiefs CB Rashad Fenton left with a groin injury and did not return.

We’ll see if Chiefs head coach Andy Reid provides an update this week.

Chiefs Report host Harrison Graham has more Chiefs news &amp; rumors following today’s preseason game.