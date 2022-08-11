The Significance of Merrick Garland's Press Conference. Matt Boyle with Sebastian Gorka

Sebastian talks to Breitbart's Washington Bureau Chief Matt Boyle about the political implications of Merrick Garland's press conference, during which he confessed to personally signing off on the FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago.
Sebastian talks to Breitbart's Washington Bureau Chief Matt Boyle about the political implications of Merrick Garland's press conference, during which he confessed to personally signing off on the FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago.
Sebastian opens the show with Judicial Watch's Chris Farrell, in-studio, to react to Attorney General Merrick..