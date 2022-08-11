The Significance of Merrick Garland's Press Conference. Matt Boyle with Sebastian Gorka
Sebastian talks to Breitbart&apos;s Washington Bureau Chief Matt Boyle about the political implications of Merrick Garland&apos;s press conference, during which he confessed to personally signing off on the FBI&apos;s raid of Mar-a-Lago.