279 Offences Will Come (Luke 17:1-2) 1 of 2

Offences Will Come (Luke 17:1-2)

CURRENT EVENTS UPDATE: (1) The drums are starting to beat, again, for Covid restrictions and lockdowns due to a surge in cases in Western Europe and elsewhere.

(2) We urge caution believing anything you see with "deep fakes" and propaganda running rampant regarding the Ukraine war and just about every other issue on the internet and TV "news".

(3) Disney has gone full blown Sodomite, even planting a lesbian kiss in the children's animated movie, "Lightyear" to be released soon as pseudo-conservatives congratulate Blaze personality (promoted by Daily Wire's Ben Shapiro, PragerU, etc.) Dave Rubin who with his Sodomite fake husband are providing for the surrogate birth of twins to adopt and raise in their Sodomite home.