279 Offences Will Come (Luke 17:1-2) 1 of 2
CURRENT EVENTS UPDATE: (1) The drums are starting to beat, again, for Covid restrictions and lockdowns due to a surge in cases in Western Europe and elsewhere.

(2) We urge caution believing anything you see with &quot;deep fakes&quot; and propaganda running rampant regarding the Ukraine war and just about every other issue on the internet and TV &quot;news&quot;.

(3) Disney has gone full blown Sodomite, even planting a lesbian kiss in the children&apos;s animated movie, &quot;Lightyear&quot; to be released soon as pseudo-conservatives congratulate Blaze personality (promoted by Daily Wire&apos;s Ben Shapiro, PragerU, etc.) Dave Rubin who with his Sodomite fake husband are providing for the surrogate birth of twins to adopt and raise in their Sodomite home.