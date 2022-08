THE MYSTERY OF LAWLESSNESS, & THE RESTRAINING SPIRIT OF THE GOSPEL OF JESUS CHRIST

August 7, 2022 - Pastor Alan Ross, New Covenant Church Redlands, preaches from 2 Thessalonians 1:6-2:12, clarifying the mystery of lawlessness, the falling away (apostasy), the man of perdition, and the Day of the Lord.

Pastor Alan reviews various religions including the atheistic religion of Secular Humanism, which deceptively marginalizes recent government rulings.

Point: there is no salvation from sin outside that through the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

"YOU MUST BE BORN-AGAIN."