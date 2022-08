"Pack Your Bags And Leave" | Mark Robinson Calls Out Wokeism

North Carolina LG Mark Robinson made quite the impact at CPAC this past weekend.

Robinson has always been said it, but now more than ever, Americans need to stand up and fight to preserve their freedoms. Unfortunately, Fargo School in North Dakota found it unconstitutional to recite the pledge of allegiance every morning.

Robinson emphasizes that this nation was founded on Judeo-Christian values and it's time to return back to prayer in school and an appreciation for the country.