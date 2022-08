FBI search Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence for classified nuclear documents: report

The FBI sought to locate classified documents related to nuclear weapons, among other items after it was believed former US President Donald Trump stored them in his Mar-a-largo resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a report says.

