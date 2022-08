Salman Rushdie stabbed: Prominent authors react to the attack on Rushdie | Oneindia news *News

Author Salman Rushdie was brutally attacked on Friday night while he was on a stage to deliver a lecture in New York.

The attacker identified as Hadi Mattar is believed to be a supporter of fundamentalist forces in Iran which initiated a fatwa on the writer in 1988.

The attack on the author has been comdemned by other prominent authors and has once again raised questions on the Freedom of Expression.

