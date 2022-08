Author Salman Rushdie attacked at an event in New York,on ventilator | Oneindia news *International

In a horrific incident that took place on Friday evening, well-known author Salman Rushdie was stabbed while he was on the stage during an event in New York.

Rushdie is currently on ventilator adn the attack was so brutal that the author is likely to lose an eye.

The assailant has been identified as Hadi Matar and is reportedly from New Jersey.

