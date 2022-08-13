Salman Rushdie ‘is on ventilator and may lose an eye’ after NY attack

Controversial author Sir Salman Rushdie is "likely" to lose an eye and remains on a ventilator after being stabbed at an event in New York state on Friday (12.08.22).
In a horrific incident that took place on Friday evening, well-known author Salman Rushdie was stabbed while he was on the stage..
Sir Salman’s liver was 'stabbed and damaged' in the attack and the nerves in his arms were severed