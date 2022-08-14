Author JK Rowling gets death threat, Salman Rushdie taken off the ventilator | Oneindia News *News

A day after author Salman Rushdie was attacked, now the author of the Harry Potter series JK Rowling received death threats for condemning the attack on Rushdie in New York.
In a horrific incident that took place on Friday evening, well-known author Salman Rushdie was stabbed while he was on the stage..