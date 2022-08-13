UP police’s ATS arrests terrorist with JeM links tasked to Kill Nupur Sharma | Oneindia News*News
UP police’s ATS arrests terrorist with JeM links tasked to Kill Nupur Sharma | Oneindia News*News

Yesterday, the Anti-Terrorist Squad of Uttar Pradesh Police arrested an alleged terrorist linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, who was reportedly tasked with Killing suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

#NupurSharma #JeM #UPPolice