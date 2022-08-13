FBI Knew Man Who Breached Building, Pelosi's Son Given Shares in Chinese Co., MI Race Was Flipped

The FBI has acknowledged that the person who attempted to breach its offices in Cincinnati Ohio was known to them in the past.

Ricky Shiffer, former Navy veteran and National Guard vet, who worked on a submarine and had once had a top secret clearance.

Mr. Shiffer was shot in a cornfield after leading authorities on a car chase.

President Trump is saying that the alleged top secret and secret documents authorities say they seized from his Mar A Lago home were declassified by him years ago.

Authorities showed a list of items taken from Trump's home including many boxes taken but not the contents of said boxes.

Allegedly 20 boxes in total were taken and authorities allege some of those boxes contained top secret and secret documents.

The President alleges he declassified said documents.