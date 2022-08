Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Silent march to remember horrors of Partition | Oneindia news *News

India is all set to celebrate its 75th year of Independence on Monday but the horrors of partition still haunt the citizens across the border.

Keeping the partition in mind, the Bhartiya Janata Party is all set organise silent marches across the country to observe the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on Sunday to remember the pain of the partition of India.

#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav #HarGharTiranga #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay