LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis Holds Unite and Win Rally for Trump Backed Candidates in AZ August 14, 2022
LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis Holds Unite and Win Rally for Trump Backed Candidates in AZ August 14, 2022

Join RSBN LIVE from Arizona at a Unite and Win Rally with Ron DeSantis in support of President Donald J.

Trump backed candidates Kari Lake, and Blake Masters.

With live coverage from the field with Brian Glenn.

Coverage begins at 8:30 PM ET.