DUMBSHITOCRAPS NAZI FBI FORCE TARGET’S THE PEOPLE’S PRESIDENT TRUMP!💥💥💥💥

💥💥 The Democrats Secret Police Target the People’s President 🇺🇸 Rudy Giuliani 🇺🇸August 10th 2022 |Ep 261💥💥.

This is the last straw, the corrupt piece of shit Nazi FBI needs to be hammered to the ground!

The DumbShitOCraps right alongside the shithole FBI!

FUCK THE FBI!

FUCK THE DUMBSHITOCRAPS!

FUCK EVERY LIBTARD!

WE THE PEOPLE WILL TAKE OUR COUNTRY BACK!💥💥💥💥