Indian flag unfurled 30 km above Earth by Space Kidz India | Watch | Independence Day |Oneindia News

As India marks the 75 years of its Independence, Space Kidz India unfurled the Indian flag about 30 km above the planet.

The flag was sent to an altitude of 1,06,000 feet above the planet on a balloon that unfurled it.

#HappyIndependenceDay #IndianFlag #SpaceKidzIndia