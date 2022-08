76th Independence Day: Tricolor unfurled from parachute in air in Russia | Oneindia news *News

While India is celebrating its 76th Independence Day with great enthusiasm and pride, Indians across the world have united to make the 75th anniversary of our freedom a memorable one.

One such video was shared on twitter by the Indian Embassy in Russia which became viral in no time for its thrill, pride and beauty.

In the video, a skydiver can be seen unfurling the National Flag from a parachute in the skies of Moscow.

