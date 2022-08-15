Bharat Biotech completes trials for India's first intranasal Covid-19 vaccine | Oneindia News*News

Today, Bharat Biotech International Limited said that it has completed the clinical development for phase III trials and booster doses for the BBV154 (Covaxin) intranasal Covid-19 vaccine.

