First Look at Guillermo Del Toro’s Netflix Series Cabinet of Curiosities

Here's your first look at the Netflix anthology horror series Cabinet of Curiosities, created by Guillermo Del Toro.

Cabinet of Curiosities Cast: Andrew Lincoln, Ben Barnes, Chloe Madison, Rupert Grint, Charlyne Yi, Crispin Glover and David Hewlett Stream Cabinet of Curiosities starting October 25, 2022 on Netflix!