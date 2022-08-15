What to Know About Polio: Symptoms and Prevention

What to Know About Polio: , Symptoms and Prevention.

Polio has made an unexpected return to at least two major world cities: London and NYC.

Polio has made an unexpected return to at least two major world cities: London and NYC.

Health experts say that while polio is contracted mostly by children under the age of five.

... anyone who has not been vaccinated against the polio virus can contract it.

Experts say that the symptoms of polio are mostly invisible.

Most people who get polio will not even know they got polio, Dr. Frank Esper, Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, via 'The New York Times'.

However, a minority percentage of people who contract the virus experience symptoms that are flu-like.

Less than one percent of people who contract the disease will develop paralysis.

They also warn that polio is very contagious, and that hand-washing is an important strategy for mitigation.

Health experts say that while there isn't a cure for polio, the polio vaccine will prevent contraction of the disease.

You just need to get vaccinated.

This is the good news about living in the vaccine era, Dr. Paul Offit, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, via 'The New York Times'.

I cannot stress this enough: Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, Dr. Gail Shust, NYU Langone Health, via 'The New York Times'.

If you’ve already been vaccinated, you’re good, Dr. Paul Offit, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, via 'The New York Times'.

Experts also say that most vaccinated people do not need a booster shot