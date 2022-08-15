Afghanistan Fell to the Taliban One-Year Ago Today

Today, August 15, 2022 marks the one year anniversary of the fall of Kabul to the Taliban.

Afghanistan fell to the Taliban directly due to the Biden administration’s withdrawal of American air support against advancing Taliban troops.

This was coupled with public assurances to the Afghan leaders that we would back them in the fight, even as we were working directly with the Taliban in their takeover of the country.

The two plus weeks following the fall of Kabul mark one of the darkest moments in U.S. history with images of desperate Afghani’s falling from airplanes trying to get out and murdered Afghan allies being hung from helicopters and showcased to the city and the world.