One year after U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, Englewood man still trying to help his family evacuate

One year after Haroon Zarify was stuck in Kabul after Afghan forces fell to the Taliban within days of U.S. troops' withdrawal, he is still trying to help many of his family members left behind.
One year after Haroon Zarify was stuck in Kabul after Afghan forces fell to the Taliban within days of U.S. troops' withdrawal, he is still trying to help many of his family members left behind.
Watch VideoAfter he was detained by New Mexico police, the suspect in the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque denied any..