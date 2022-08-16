New developments related to Mar-a-Lago raid by the FBI

Correspondent Leonardo Feldman has the latest on the new developments surrounding the FBI raid on former president Donald Trump's home.
Correspondent Leonardo Feldman has the latest on the new developments surrounding the FBI raid on former president Donald Trump's home.
Watch VideoHe may live in the Sunshine State, but legal battles clouded Donald Trump's week.
This week's Newsy Timeline..
Former U.S. President Donald Trump said FBI agents have raided his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
“My..