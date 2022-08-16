Tucker Carlson: No honest person could believe this

We've had a few days to reflect on it and have concluded that no honest person could believe that the raid on Donald Trump's home last week was a legitimate act of law enforcement.

It was not.

Even the Biden administration didn't really bother to pretend otherwise.

The official explanations that we have heard for the raid make no sense at all.

It doesn't matter how forcefully they are repeated by the media, they're nonsensical.

In case you've forgotten what they are, here's the very first explanation they gave us.