Tucker Carlson: No honest person could believe this
We&apos;ve had a few days to reflect on it and have concluded that no honest person could believe that the raid on Donald Trump&apos;s home last week was a legitimate act of law enforcement.

It was not.

Even the Biden administration didn&apos;t really bother to pretend otherwise.

The official explanations that we have heard for the raid make no sense at all.

It doesn&apos;t matter how forcefully they are repeated by the media, they&apos;re nonsensical.

In case you&apos;ve forgotten what they are, here&apos;s the very first explanation they gave us.