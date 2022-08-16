Episode 104: Bringing Your Dreams to Life

Anthony Fauci's days as America's go-to doctor are numbered, as new testimony comes before the Senate which completely obliterates his fabricated story about the Wuhan lab leak.

More polio scare tactics, this time from London, seem to be pushing the latest fear narrative as Covid-19 wanes.

The IRS ramps up its efforts to attack the middle class with 87,000 new agents, many of them armed and trained to kill, while Joe Biden signs an Executive Order to track every transaction with a programable Central Bank Digital Currency.