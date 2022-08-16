EU considers Iran's response on nuclear deal talks

The EU has been the go-between in the indirect talks as Iran refused to negotiate directly with the US since Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the country from the accord.
Iran faces the EU's unofficial deadline to accept the final draft of the 2015 nuclear deal. What will the final response be?
The EU said on Monday it had put forward a "final" text following four days of indirect talks between the U.S. and Iranian..