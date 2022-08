Isabelle Fuhrman and Julia Stiles from 'Orphan: First Kill'

"Orphan: First Kill" is a prequel to the 2009 horror flick "Orphan." Isabelle Fuhrman, who reprises her role as Esther, and Julia Stiles, who plays Tricia Albright, talk to Good Day's Rosanna Scotto about making the movie, which was directed by William Brent Bell.