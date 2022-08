Sunak: Sturgeon prioritising referendum over cost-of-living

In his opening remarks at Tuesday's Tory leadership hustings in Perth, Rishi Sunak hits out at Nicola Sturgeon, saying the SNP's priority should be on rising costs of living "not another divisive, unnecessary constitutional referendum".

Report by Jonesia.

