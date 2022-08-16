Bears Roster CUTS Ft. Doug Kramer Injury + Roquan Smith Update, Teven Jenkins Starting At RG?

Chicago Bears News is all about their roster cuts as the Bears have trimmed their roster down to 85 players ahead of today’s NFL deadline.

The Bears have waived LB Javin White and DBs Michael Joseph and Jayson Stanley on waivers with injury designations.

If they don’t get claimed by other teams, they would revert to season-ending IR for the Bears.

White reportedly has a torn ACL in which he suffered in the Bears preseason opener against the Chiefs.

Bears’ rookie center Doug Kramer also suffered a foot injury which the Bears fear could be a lisfranc injury.

He was placed on season-ending injured reserve by Chicago.