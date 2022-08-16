Chicago Bears Now LIVE: Bears News & Rumors From Training Camp Ft. Teven Jenkins, Roquan Smith

Chicago Bears Now is LIVE as Bears roster cuts must be made by 3p CT today as NFL rosters trim from 90 to 85 players this afternoon.

Chicago Bears news has been busy over the past 24 hours as Bears GM Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus have been navigating through these roster decisions.

Eberflus spoke to the media today at Bears training camp and provided an update on Roquan Smith.

Smith will be traveling with the Bears to Seattle for Bears vs.

Seahawks NFL Preseason game on Thursday night.

Could a resolution for Roquan be coming soon?

Bears Now host Harrison Graham is LIVE with the latest Chicago Bears news & rumors.